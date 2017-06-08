Mary's Place meeting held about proposed Kenmore site

Mary's Place wants to expand into the vacant King County Sheriff's Office precinct building along 73rd Avenue NE in Kenmore. (Photo: KING)

A community meeting was held Thursday evening in Kenmore to talk about a proposal that would allow Mary's Place to move into the community.

Mary's Place is an advocacy group based in Seattle that provides shelter and support to families, helping them get out of homelessness.

Mary's Place wants to expand into the vacant King County Sheriff's office precinct building along 73rd Avenue NE.

During Thursday's meeting, people asked questions and many offered support.

"You can not come into the facility unless you have a child. And that's my concern, the children in our community," said Kenmore Mayor David Baker. "I don't want any kid going to bed hungry. I don't want any kid going to bed in the backseat of a car or a tent."

If approved, Mary's Place would establish a 24-hour resource center and family shelter in the building.

