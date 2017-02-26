Community effort helps cheer gym reopen

When a Sumner Cheerleading Gym closed suddenly, it looked like dozens of young people would be left without a place to show their spirit. Just days later, a special effort by the entire community helped the gym re-open.

“We were confused, overwhelmed, we were in shock," Cheer Coach Javie Kawachi explained. Kawachi and his brother were two of the coaches who worked at the React Cheerleading Gym, under the previous owners, training dozens of athletes.

Last Saturday, the owners announced that financial problems were forcing them to close. The former owners say they didn’t want to close but simply couldn’t keep the business afloat.

Kawachi and his brother jumped into action, “we knew, there was no hesitation, we have to save our gym." The pair found other investors and gathered the parents and the cheerleaders for several meetings.

Cheerleader Alyssa Wilcox said she was excited to help with the effort, “it's (one of) the best things that's happened to me and I just wanted to get back at it." In two days; they came up with a business plan, met with the landlord and set a goal to get 75 kids enrolled. By the weekend, they had about 80 committed.

“I'm in awe, I'm shocked, I'm happy,” said Erika Blake, one of the parents. “I wasn't so sure they were going to be able to be able to pull it off."

They were back in their “cheerleading home” Friday night, with the new name React Elite. The new owners say they're going to work on fundraising to make sure the business is sustainable and they hope everything that happened over the last week taught the kids a bigger lesson than what they practice on the mats.

“Flipping backwards without touching your hands on the ground and trusting you're going to land in your feet is very similar to life,” Kawachi said. “You go through life not knowing what's going to happen and you have to trust it and at the end of the day, you're going to land on your feet."

