Communicating emergency alerts across language barriers

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Faculty member afraid to come to campus
-
Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his political stance, says ESPN's Brock Huard
-
Student named 'most likely to be a terrorist'
-
Lumber spill blocks eastbound I-90 near Snoqualmie
-
New law tackles digital citizenship in schools
-
A preview of what can be expected on the roadways this Memorial Day weekend
-
Social media plays role in alleged assault on 14-year-old
-
Brock Huard on Kaepernick
-
Cleaning up Pierce County
-
Semi truck crash spills lumber across Eastbound I-90
More Stories
-
Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC…May 26, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
Kaepernick's got a big problem and it's not his…May 26, 2017, 6:23 a.m.
-
Earthquake early warning system slashed in Trump budgetMay 26, 2017, 9:50 a.m.