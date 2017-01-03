Washington State Insurance Commish Mike Kreidler at final hearing re: Kaiser's proposed acquisition of Group Health. He'll rule on proposal by end of January. (Photo: KING)

TUMWATER, Wash. -- State investigators are recommending approval of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan’s proposed acquisition of health care provider Group Health.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler said he would announce his decision by the end of the month.

Kaiser filed an application for the acquisition in March of 2016. The state held three public hearings on the proposal across the state last summer.

Commissioner Kreidler said the application and approval process must be thorough.

“This is to make sure this is in the best interest of the people of State of Washington,” said Kreidler.

More than 500,000 people in Washington receive health care from Group Health.

Copyright 2016 KING