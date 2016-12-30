Cold and possibly snowy New Year's Eve

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four people killed in Hood Canal plane crash
-
Carrie Fisher honored with lightsaber vigil
-
Tacoma mom hopes to bring awareness to flu danger
-
Raptors often shot illegally in Washington
-
24-hour power outage restoration promise
-
Good Samaritan pulls woman from train tracks
-
How the Seahawks get the No. 2 seed
-
Oops! Bartells pulls Cougar socks
-
Governor grants first death penalty reprieve
More Stories
-
Why Washington will shock Alabama in the Peach BowlDec 30, 2016, 5:12 a.m.
-
WATCH: ESPN's Lee Corso picks Huskies to upset AlabamaDec 31, 2016, 11:05 a.m.
-
Huskies vs. Alabama live game analysis and updatesDec 31, 2016, 11:10 a.m.