US needs to triple its icebreaker fleet, Coast Guard says

In a few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker Healy will plot a course for the Arctic, and set off on a nearly five-month research mission in some of the most challenging conditions on the planet.

Capt. Jason Hamilton ran his crew through drills and exercises in Puget Sound this week, to make sure all systems are "go" for the big journey.

By July, they'll be pretty much on their own in a remote expanse of ice and ocean at the top of the globe.

“During the summer months we are the only icebreaker that is operational,” Hamilton said between drills on the ship.

The summer journey north offers scientists a rare on-the-ice opportunity to figure out why the Arctic is melting, and what that means for the rest of us down south.

It's also a chance for the U.S. to wave its flag in a region that's attracting new interest from shipping companies, the oil industry, cruise lines, and other countries, all pondering the potential of newly opened waters.

“We need a U.S. presence up there, and the fact that other nations have a greater presence, that is something that our senior leadership is concerned about," Hamilton said.

The Healy is one of just two functioning polar icebreakers in the Coast Guard fleet. The other is the Polar Star, which travels to Antarctica. A third, the Polar Sea, which is considered too old and beyond repair, is docked in Seattle and is now used for parts.

When lawmakers and others talk about the United States' limited ability to crush through remote sea ice, they often mention a neighbor with a much bigger fleet of icebreakers.

“Russia has 40. They are in the process of completing another. It'll be the most powerful nuclear icebreaker in the world,” Adm. Paul Zukunft, Commandant of the Coast Guard, said during a U.S. Senate committee hearing last year.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has been trying to convince Congress that it's time to buy another icebreaker so that the U.S. can maintain a more robust, year-round presence in the Arctic.

“You're not saying that our response to an oil spill or something in the Arctic is (to) call the Russians?” Cantwell asked Zukunft during the hearing.

“We may have to,” he responded.

“We don’t think the United States response to the Arctic should be (to) call the Russians,” Cantwell said.

The pursuit of new icebreakers seemed, in recent years, as though it had drifted to a halt, but now that mission appears to be gaining speed.

"We will be building the first new heavy icebreakers the United States has seen in over 40 years. We're going to build many of them,” President Donald Trump said last week while addressing the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Trump's latest budget commits $150 million toward the estimated $1 billion cost of a new heavy-duty icebreaker, which will be even stronger than the Healy. Coast Guard leaders aren't stopping there. They want six new icebreakers in total.

“We need them. We need them,” Trump said during his speech.

The Coast Guard says a ship builder is expected to start cutting steel on a new vessel next year. They're hoping to have it delivered in 2021.

The Healy is now back in Seattle for a few weeks. It leaves for the Arctic at the end of June and won't return until the fall.

