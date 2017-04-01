Coast Guard honors Cle Elum native with newest ship

The U.S. Coast Guard commissioned its newest cutter into its fleet with a formal ceremony at Pier 91 on Saturday in Seattle.

The cutter is named after Douglas Munro, a Cle Elum native and the only service member from the Coast Guard ever honored with the Medal of Honor.

Munro fought and died heroically during a battle in World War II, saving the lives of Marines.

At the commissioning, the Coast Guard named Munro's great niece, Julie Sheehan, as the ship's official sponsor.

"It's significant," said Sheehan, who lives in Portland. "He's an inspiration to us. His namesake lives on in our family. My dad's name is Doug. My brother's middle name is Doug. My son's middle name is Douglas."

As the ship's civilian sponsor, Sheehan will informally develop and maintain a connection with the crew by visiting them when they are at port.

The Munro carries more than 100 crew members and carries out various patrol and protection duties.

