CNBC: Washington state tops the nation for business

Washington State is the top state for business according to a study by CNBC.

The study ranks all 50 states by key state economic indicators from taxes and regulatory climate to the quality of the states workforce.

CNBC’s study found that the state’s economy grew 3.7 percent in 2016, nearly two and a half times the national rate. Washington also has the largest concentration of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) workers in the nation.

Businesses and employees also enjoy not paying corporate or personal income taxes.

But the study also points to areas where the state did not perform well. Rent prices are among the highest in the United States. The state ranks 19th in education as the state grapples with trying to fully fund education.

Washington's infrastructure also scored low in the survey, with two-thirds of the state’s roads in mediocre or poor condition according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

