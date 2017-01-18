Closing Naselle Youth Camp would hurt economy, boys, state rep. says

Naselle Youth Camp is the state’s last medium-security institution for teens convicted of crimes. (Photo: KING)

NASELLE, Wash. – It looks and feels like every other detention center in the state, but the Naselle Youth Center is missing one element: fences.

It’s the state’s last medium-security institution for teens convicted of crimes, and Governor Jay Inslee has proposed to shut down the facility.

The move would cost the 100-plus employees their jobs, but it would save the state an estimated $2 million a year.

A Governor’s spokesperson said the state’s juvenile detention population is dropping. As of Wednesday, 84 teens were housed at Naselle. Capacity for the facility tops 160.

The spokesperson also said the Governor has proposed looking at eventually turning the property into an adult prison.

“This is a really good use of state resources. We shouldn’t cut it,” said Republican state Rep. Jim Walsh, whose district includes Naselle.

The job cuts would hurt that county’s economy, but Walsh said he is more concerned about the impact to the offenders.

He said they will miss out on educational programs that teach them about working in the forest, and he said the lower-level offenders at Naselle may not do as well in the two other state juvenile facilities, built to handle maximum-security youths.

“You mix them in with some harder-edge kids, and sometimes, a kid who could go either way,” Walsh said. “Ends up going the wrong way, and we don’t want to see that.”

