Climber dies after falling into crevasse in North Cascades

A climber died after falling into a crevasse while descending Forbidden Peak in the North Cascades.



Susan Bennett, a 61-year old woman from Bellingham, Washington, was with a group of four who had climbed to the summit on Saturday. They were descending the West Ridge when she fell several hundred feet.



A National Park Service helicopter and crew located Bennett in a 30 foot (9.1 meters) deep crevasse with no signs of life. The rest of the climbing party descended and hiked out.



The rugged terrain and weather conditions caused a delay in removing Bennett's body from the mountain.



North Cascades National Park officials say they'll likely recover her body on Monday.

