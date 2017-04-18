LIVE | Police receive 400 tips in Steve Stephens nationwide manhunt

(Photo: Facebook)

CLEVELAND -- Tips are pouring in as police continue the nationwide manhunt for accused Cleveland Facebook killer Steve Stephens.

“We are getting calls from all over the country as far away as Texas," Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a news conference Tuesday morning.

Williams says authorities have received nearly 400 tips on this case, and continued emphasizing the importance of reporting any possible leads.

“If you think you see Steve out there or you think you have spotted that vehicle, we want you to call 911 right away.”

Stephens is wanted for the Easter killing of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. Video of the killing was uploaded to Facebook.

Stephens, 37, is now on the FBI’s 10 “most wanted” list amid a $50,000 reward.

The case has sparked national headlines.

Despite rumors of numerous sightings, police say Stephens’ last confirmed location is the murder scene at 695 East 93rd Street.

"We have investigations going all over this country trying to pinpoint his actual location,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Monday.

Chief Williams: This is now a national search for Steve. We will leave no stone unturned. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630.

Stephens is described as 6’1” tall and weighs 244 pounds. He’s bald with a full beard.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

