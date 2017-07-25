KING 5 and Rover.com join forces to Clear the Shelters in Western Washington on August 19th

Nearly 700 shelters across the country are teaming up for Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 19 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. Over 50,000 pets found their forever homes in 2016.

In Western Washington, KING 5 and Rover.com have joined forces to bring attention to Clear the Shelters Day on August 19, 2017.

Kitsap Humane Society at 9167 Dickey Road NW Silverdale, WA 98383 or call 360-692-6977

Tacoma Humane Society at 2608 Center Street Tacoma, WA 98409 or call 253-383-2733

The Noah Center at 31300 Brandstrom Road Stanwood, WA 98292 or call 360-629-7055

Homeward Pet at 13132 NE 177TH Place Woodinville, WA 98072 or call 425-488-4444

PAWS at 15305 44th Ave West Lynwood,WA 98087 or call 425-787-2500 x801

Emerald City Pet Rescue at 2962 First Avenue South, Ste B. Seattle, WA 98134 or call 206-557-4661

Seattle Animal Shelter at 2061 15th Ave West, Seattle, WA 98119 or call 206-486-4285

Click here to find the shelter closest to you.

