Clean, active life helped University Place woman reach 107

Want to make it to 107?
Ruth Hofto credits a healthy lifestyle and staying active.
“We walked to school, even as a five-year-old, a mile,” said Hofto, who turns 107 on Saturday.
Hofto never drank or smoked, she still walks as much as she can and loves painting and gardening.
A stroke has slowed her down and she doesn’t have much of a short-term memory.
“It left me with all the early things,” said Hofto, who still remembers getting a red rocking chair for her third birthday, May 13, 1913.
She also recalls shaking hands with J.C. Penney when she worked at the Tacoma store.
Hofto said there are a lot more cars today than there were when she was a kid.
When she was born, the Titanic was being built, there were 46 states in the U.S., and women could not vote.
“It’s a better place,” said Hofto.
