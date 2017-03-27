On Monday City of Seattle crews will be out near Spokane Street and East Marginal Way as they work to assist the homeless, before working to find them new places to stay beginning Wednesday.

Members of the city’s Navigation Team will be out to connect with individuals living in tents, offering them services, alternative shelter, and places to store their belongings.





The removal of the homeless on Spokane Street comes after a variety of issues. Most recently, a woman reported being confronted by a stranger at the intersection of Spokane Street and East Marginal Way. The city called it a “potentially dangerous encounter” and now they’ve decided to step up their response.

Additionally, in December, Seattle City Light received a report that the lights were out in the area. City Light determined that it wasn’t as simple as just replacing bulbs; they need to re-engineer the entire system. It’s not only lights and dangerous encounters. The city says they’ve also noticed copper wire missing in the area.

On Wednesday the city will remove the tent encampment along the northern bike trail under the Spokane Street viaduct. Once they complete that process, they will work to remove the trash left behind in the area.

The city wants drivers to be aware that there may be impacts to traffic as a truck will be doing rolling stops along the route to collect the trash.

The RV parking area underneath Spokane Street will also be addressed in the coming weeks. The city is working on a plan with those living in the unauthorized encampment, and soon they will be collecting trash in that area as well.

