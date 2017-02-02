City of Auburn tackles nuisance properties

AUBURN, Wash. -- The property on 46th Place South first received attention from city hall more than a year ago, after neighbors complained.

Carl Stacy says from his backyard, he could see the problem getting worse.

"They had an RV. They had a camper back there," said Stacy, who added that he's seen a lot of foot traffic. "I would say anywhere from five to seven people at any given time. You would see people come and go at odd hours of the night."

Kevin Snyder is the Community Development and Public Works Director for the city of Auburn. He says the city opened a case in January 2016. An infraction was issued against the property owner the following month. There were court hearings, and the city says in April a judge found the defendant guilty. It led to an abatement being executed in October.

"It was really just a bad situation all around. The pictures tell a better story than I ever could," said Snyder.

Thirteen dump truck loads, five pickup truck loads and three large trailer loads of trash were removed. Police, code enforcement and city attorneys were on hand to help as inoperable vehicles and stolen property was towed away.

"The cost was $12,570.71," said Snyder.

It is a tab that the city expects the out-of-state property owner to pay.

"It has to be paid back to the city before someone could do any sort of real estate exchange on that property," said Snyder.

Stacy says the property looks better, but trash is beginning to pile back up.

"It took probably about a week and a half, and they started bringing stuff in again," said Stacy.

The city vows to stay vigilant.

"We are going to move as quickly as we can within the authority that we have," said Snyder.

Auburn also has a "Wall of Shame" on its website, letting the public know about problem properties on the city's radar.

