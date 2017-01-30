TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Immigration rally and march
-
Stan Boreson 2007
-
RAW: Deadly shooting at Quebec City mosque
-
Woman arrested in Beaver Lake Park homicide
-
Immigration policy change impacts tech workers
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Protests all around Puget Sound against immigration executive order
-
Protesters denounce Trump's immigrant ban
-
Local leaders respond to immigration policy
-
RAW: Senator Patty Murray discusses immigration executive order at Sea-Tac
More Stories
-
WA Attorney General to make major immigration announcementJan 30, 2017, 9:31 a.m.
-
Trump WA campaign worker: Need to improve…Jan 30, 2017, 9:24 a.m.
-
Tech giants and CEOs respond to executive orderJan 30, 2017, 7:28 a.m.