Cities fighting back against Frontier Cable
Frontier Communications promised people they'd be able to buy their services but haven't lived up to the agreement. It's leaving many stuck with just one choice, but some cities in King and Snohomish Counties are fighting back.
KING 6:29 PM. PST March 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Controversial Seattle homeless camp to be cleared out
-
Dick's Drive-In launches online voting for new location
-
Seattle-based restaurants come to Tacoma
-
Senate passes distracted driving bill
-
WSP holding tailgating emphasis patrol
-
Full interview with King County Sheriff John Urquhart interview
-
Serial killer jurors called to testify
-
New paint job coming for pillars under I-5 in Seattle
-
Renton police search for luring suspect
-
Group protests sweep of homeless encampment
More Stories
-
Seattle crews clear out controversial homeless campMar. 7, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
Renters push for louder voice in Seattle's City HallMar. 7, 2017, 4:04 p.m.
-
Foothills, Kitsap Peninsula could see snow Wednesday morningMar. 7, 2017, 4:58 p.m.