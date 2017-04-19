Chyna Thomas will give others sight through organ donation, family says

Chyna Thomas (Credit: Thomas Family)

The Thomas family is mourning the loss of 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, who died in a car crash in Federal Way, Wash., Saturday. She's the sister of NBA and former University of Washington star Isiah Thomas.

The crash is still under investigation, but Washington State Patrol said Thomas may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.

Her parents, Keith and LaNita Thomas issued a statement Tuesday.



“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our daughter, Chyna,” her parents wrote. “She was fun loving with a smile that would light up any room and she will be deeply missed. We appreciate the heartfelt thoughts and prayers for our family during this very difficult time.”



Her family says Chyna was a registered organ donor. Her corneas will give two people the gift of sight.



The family is in the process of putting together a memorial service to honor Chyna.

