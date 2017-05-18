Chris Cornell leaves legacy, sadness in Seattle

Steele Granger leaves flowers on a makeshift memorial for Chris Cornell at A Sound Garden, the sculpture that inspired the name of the band Soundgarden, on May 18, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images (Photo: David Ryder, Custom)

If there was a sound synonymous with Seattle, it is Chris Cornell.

Cornell's four-octave voice was distinctive and woven into the city's landscape before or since. He died Thursday at the age of 52.

"For me, personally, I'm pretty devastated," says longtime KEXP DJ John Richards. "How do you sum up his voice? He's THE voice of Seattle in my opinion, born and raised in Seattle, that voice unlike any other voice. It just cut through everything else you heard on the radio dial."

Richards blew out his planned coverage on Thursday morning, and played Cornell fronted songs.

"Their name weaves into the fabric – Soundgarden – that’s so Seattle right?" Richards said. "They may be the most Seattle bands of all the Seattle bands."

In fact, the name came from the Sound Garden by Magnuson Park. Sasha Melnik was there on Thursday with his iPod, listening to "Fell on Black Days."

"First song I heard was Outshined, still remember it, seventh grade right around Christmas time, and it blew my mind," said Melnik. "It's depressing the emotions and thoughts he must have had."

There are similar stories elsewhere. Discovery Park was the background of the Cornell-led "Hunger Strike" music video for Temple of the Dog.

Raphael Artieda visited the Black Sun at Volunteer Park, which has long rumored to have been an inspiration for "Black Hole Sun," one of Soundgarden's iconic songs.

"When you listen to the song, and you're in Seattle," said Artieda, "The weather, the people – it's very representative...(It's) slightly cold, foggy, a little melancholic undertone you could feel."

Richards says he felt a personal connection with Cornell.

"He battled with depression and alcoholism, and he seemed to have won those battles, for a long time, really impacted people beyond his music," Richards said. "I battled depression all my life. Chris Cornell was an inspiration to me."

But he says Cornell's passing also makes him sad, because of his connection to all those locations in a city that continues to change.

"We're dealing with changes, a lot of changes in this city," Richards told his listeners. "He represents the past and the present for Seattle."

