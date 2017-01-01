Child killed when tree falls on SUV near Lake Crescent

(Photo: Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue)

Lake Crescent, Wash. – A child is dead and four others injured after a large tree fell on a vehicle as it was traveling past Lake Crescent on US-101 on the Olympic Peninsula.

Emergency crews believe the SUV was traveling eastbound from Clallam Bay, on the way home to Federal Way around 2:15p when the large evergreen tree fell.

When Clallam County Fire District Two arrived, Olympic National Park Rangers told firefighters that two children and one grandparent were able to get out of the vehicle, but another grandparent was trapped inside. Another child was reportedly killed upon the tree’s impact.

Firefighters transported the two children and one adult to Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. The grandparent who was trapped was extricated, transported via ambulance to a landing zone, and then was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

A number of Good Samaritans stopped to help and comfort the victims.

Traffic between Forks and Port Angeles was re-routed via Hwy 112 during the investigation.

