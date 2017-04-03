Child falls out of 3-story window

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Surveillance video of wind at Monroe RV center
-
Livestream 4
-
Seattle opening tiny house village for homeless
-
Demolition unearths gargoyles, historic Seattle Center building
-
ODFW: Don't rescue baby wildlife
-
AlmostLiveForWeb
-
From the archive: 'Almost Live!" April Fools' Day prank
-
Documenting change in CD
-
Video catches ocean polluters
-
Drunk driver sentenced to 50 years
More Stories
-
Documenting life in the midst of change in Seattle's…Apr. 2, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
-
Injured bear cub picked up from Oregon trail headed…Apr. 2, 2017, 7:32 p.m.
-
Bainbridge native makes documentary on infertilityApr. 3, 2017, 5:05 a.m.