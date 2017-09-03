Chihuahua left in hot car rescued by Tukwila Police

(Photo: Tukwila Police Department, KING)

Tukwila Police officers were forced to shatter a window of an SUV to rescue a dog left inside the hot vehicle.

Officers Mike Murphy and Vic Masters were called to Southcenter Mall on Sunday by mall security who noticed the Chihuahua inside of an SUV and appeared to be in heat distress. When they arrived, the owners were nowhere to be found.

Police believe the dog had been in the SUV parked in the sun for at least 30 minutes. The temperature in Tukwila at the time of the rescue was 88 degrees.

After rescuing the small pup, the officers provided air conditioning and water to help cool it down. A note was left on the car letting the owners know to contact police when they returned to claim their dog.

Police said the owners could face either a civil infraction or criminal misdemeanor, depending on their conversation with officers.

Officer Masters said the dog is doing much better after receiving care.

