Chief O'Toole under fire for not attending shooting town hall

Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole is under fire for deciding not to attend a public town hall meeting on the Charleena Lyles shooting.

The department explained O'Toole would not be able to answer questions about the ongoing investigation. But SPD will be watching a live feed of the event.

One person who is attending tonight is Charleena Lyles' father, Charles Lyles, who said he wanted to make one thing clear to the public.

"I want them to know she had a father in her life. She stayed with me a long time. The kids lived with me. She had a father. I want the world to know her father's here," Charles Lyles said.

Charles Lyles is speaking out for the daughter who was named after him, the daughter he learned police shot and killed on Father's Day.

"It just hurts that I won't be able to have a conversation with her no more. Me and her had a good relationship," Lyles said. "For this to happen on Father's Day. For me, every year on Father's Day I'm going to think about this incident."

Councilmember Kshama Sawant shared a scathing email Tuesday she received from O'Toole, accusing her of "a disappointing level of ignorance of SPD policies and clear disdain for the investigatory process."

Sawant had been openly critical of the shooting, Seattle Police, and O'Toole's decision not to attend the meeting.

Sawant fired a letter back, calling O'Toole's letter "a tone deaf response."

Seattle City Council hoped the town hall would give the public a chance to share their concerns with city leaders. It starts Tuesday night at UW's Kane Hall at 6 p.m.

