Chelan County handing out masks because of heavy smoke

The air quality has gotten so bad around Wenatchee that health officials are handing out masks to protect people from pollutants.

A brown haze hangs over the city from wildfires burning on that side of the mountains.

The air there is officially considered "very unhealthy," bordering on "hazardous." Sporting events are being canceled; flights out of the airport are running about an hour behind schedule.

The masks are being made available as a precautionary measure, intended especially for children, pregnant women and people with lung or heart issues.

The air quality is so bad in Chelan County because not only are they getting smoke from 150 wildfires burning in British Columbia, but from fires in Okanogan County and Montana as well.

A health department official says 200 masks have been given out at one location alone in just one day.

