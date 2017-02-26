Cheerleaders save Sumner gym

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UW students develop HIV rapid test
-
West Seattle woman to attend president's address
-
Bill could relieve car tab shock
-
Truck plows into Endymion crowd.
-
MCKINNEY MAN'S SOULFUL ODE TO WHATABURGER
-
Community rallies around Burlington pastor
-
Adoption Reunion
-
Danny Bonaduce on David Cassidy's dementia diagnosis
-
Couple delivers baby in parking lot
-
Baby polar bear from Munich zoo explores surroundings
More Stories
-
Cold overnight temps may create slick roads north of SeattleFeb 25, 2017, 10:59 a.m.
-
'Moonlight' wins best picture after Oscars announce…Feb 26, 2017, 9:23 p.m.
-
Oscars 2017: Winners' listFeb 26, 2017, 5:51 p.m.