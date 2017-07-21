KING
Check your numbers: $9.4M lotto ticket sold in Poulsbo

KING 2:05 PM. PDT July 21, 2017

Did you buy a lottery ticket in Poulsbo lately? If so, you better check your ticket.

A $9.4 million prize is still unclaimed from the July 1 lotto jackpot drawing. The winning numbers from the drawing are 01-08-09-21-22-30.

Washington Lottery said it's the largest Jackpot in the last five years. The last largest prize was $10.9 million in 2012. 

If you're the winner, head to any lottery office before December 28. 

If the prize goes unclaimed, a third of the money will go to the Economic Strategic Reserve Account to promote economic development. The rest goes to future lottery prizes.

