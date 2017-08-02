Check the air quality around Puget Sound

An interactive map on the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Network shows the air quality in several cities. (Photo: KING)

Just how healthy is Puget Sound air during the heat wave?

An interactive map on the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency website shows our area's air quality monitoring network.

Orange dots are areas with air that's unhealthy for sensitive groups, like those with asthma. Red dots are areas that are unhealthy for everyone. Each dot comes with the latest Air Quality Indicator number.

As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, several cities in the Puget Sound had red dot rankings: Bremerton (153), Kent (153), Marysville (152), Puyallup (163) and South Tacoma (160).



Other cities, like Seattle (106 to 140), Issaquah (108) and Lynnwood (105) got orange dots.

