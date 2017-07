A pursuit through Snohomish County ended in Everett Wednesday morning when a suspect vehicle rammed a patrol vehicle.

Everett Police confirm no one was injured.

19th Ave SE is closed at 121st st SE after a police pursuit ended with a crash. I'm working on more information. pic.twitter.com/4e2joNmmCu - KING5 Photog Jim (@King5unit9) July 12, 2017

