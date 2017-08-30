Charleena Lyles shot 7 times by police, family attorneys say

Charleena Lyles was shot and killed by Seattle Police June 18. (Photo: KING)

Charleena Lyles was hit seven times when Seattle Police fatally shot her in June, according to Lyles' family's attorney.

A diagram showed Lyles was struck in the arm, chest, hip, and stomach.

One bullet grazed her uterus and another struck the fetus of a boy. She was four months pregnant.

The bullet that entered through her back and exited out of her chest was likely fatal.

Lyles’ toxicology report came back free of drugs or alcohol.

Two police officers shot and killed Lyles while responding to a burglary call at her apartment June 18. The officer say Lyles confronted them with a knife, and they opened fire.

During a press conference, Lyles’ attorneys Travis Jameson and Karen Koehler also stressed the importance of body cameras, which Lyles’ family feels would provide police accountability.

The Seattle Police Officer’s Guild has filed a complaint over Mayor Ed Murray’s decision to require officers to wear body cameras, because they say the issue should be addressed through collective bargaining.

