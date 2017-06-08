CenturyLink shells out big bucks to extend stadium naming rights

(Credit: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports Images)

CenturyLink is paying big bucks to the Seahawks to extend their naming rights deal for Century Link Field and Events Center through 2033.

According to the Spokesman Review, the new deal, which was reached last month, more than doubles CenturyLink's investment in the stadium.

The deal, which was made two years before the current agreement expires, has the communications company paying the team $162.7 over a 15-year contract. That would average close to $11 million per year; the previous contract would have them paying $6.4 million for 2018.

With the Seahawks hosting playoffs in the last four seasons and the Sounders the defending champions of MLS soccer, CenturyLink has been a major draw for sports fans.

(Via NBC Sports)

