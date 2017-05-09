Cell phone found under urinal in church; police investigate former employee

Virginia Beach United Methodist Church (Photo: Jemie Lee, 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A former church employee is accused of placing his cell phone under a urinal at the church and using it to record people in a restroom.

The pastor of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church said the church fired the part-time employee immediately when it found out about the allegation.

A boy said he found the man's cell phone in the men's restroom, recording bathroom activity.

Court records state that the alleged incident took place on April 6 and that meetings were taking place at the church that day. A number of people were in the building.

The boy who said he found the phone under the urinal told a church staff member who then called police.

Two days later, detectives interviewed the owner of the phone. The part-time church employee told police he left his phone and jacket in the men's room by accident.

The boy who found it said the phone's camera lens clearly was angled toward the urinal. Only the lens portion was showing. It was on and recording.

13News Now is not releasing the name of the accused man, because he hasn't been charged formally.

The senior pastor of Virginia Beach United Methodist Church wouldn't disclose the man's former position with the church, but he said the church thoroughly vetted the man before it hired him.

The congregation’s safety committee is reviewing the matter, and it will make changes to policies and procedures that it deems necessary.

