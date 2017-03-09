Celebration of life for Logan Lewis set for March 18

Logan Lewis. Photo: Courtesy of Lewis family.

PUYALLUP, Wash. – A celebration of life for a 15-year-old boy who died of cancer is planned for Saturday, March 18.

Logan Lewis died Tuesday from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer found in kids. Lewis was diagnosed in 2007, and has been a fighting inspiration to his community ever since.

Related: Prep Zone: Logan Lewis fighting for life

The celebration of life will be held at Kalles Jr. High School in Puyallup. More details, including time will be released later, according to the family’s website, loganstrong.com.

“Today is VERY hard,” Jason Lewis, Logan’s father, wrote Wednesday. “Every breath, every minute is hard. The outpouring from our community touches us so deeply. Thank you all.”

Copyright 2017 KING