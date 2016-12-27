Celebrate New Year's at the Needle with KING 5

SEATTLE -- Ring in 2017 with thousands of your closest friends with New Year's at the Needle.
A stunning fireworks display is set to a unique playlist designed by KEXP. The entire event will be broadcast live on KING 5 starting at 11:35 p.m.
Join Team Evening for pre-fireworks festivities and then it's showtime with fireworks shooting from the iconic Space Needle, a colorful midnight show sponsored by T-Mobile.
Tweet your photos and resolutions using the hashtag #NYESeattle.
