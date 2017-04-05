waterfront_joggers_sun (Photo: KING)

In celebration of National Walking Day, an online map was launched by UnitedHealthCare that will guide walkers through Seattle’s most scenic locations.

Health experts recommend people walk at least 10,000 steps, or about five miles, each day, according to UnitedHealthCare. The map they released Wednesday outlines five separate routes across Seattle that satisfy that goal.

From the Jimi Hendrix statue on Capitol Hill to Volunteer Park, Washington Park to Green Lake, Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook toward the Industrial District along Alki Beach, these trails trace some of the city’s most beautiful scenery.

One of the routes, which starts at Olympia Sculpture Park and ends at the Ballard Bridge, will take walkers past the Fremont Troll, the Space Needle and our KING 5 home!

