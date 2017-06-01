Celebrate National Dougnut Day with free donuts!

What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free treat?

Shops across the country are marking the occasion with freebies on June 2.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Here are the deals we know about:

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary at participating locations. Go here to learn more and find participating shops.

Top Pot & Northwest Harvest: Bring a donation to Northwest Harvest at any Top Pot location and you can also enter to win a raffle prize.

Mighty-O Donuts: A day to give back at local elementary schools.

Are we missing one? Tell us on the KING 5 Facebook page!

© 2017 WBIR.COM