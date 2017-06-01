Celebrate National Donut Day with free donuts!

What better way to celebrate National Doughnut Day than with a free treat?

Shops across the country are marking the occasion with free pastries June 2.

National Doughnut Day was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

Here are the deals we know about:

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary at participating locations. Go here to learn more and find participating shops.

Dunkin’ Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.

Duck Donuts: Customers will receive one free, made-to-order doughnut of their choice with any purchase.

Makers Donuts: Free donut of your choice from 7am-Midnight

Richy Kreme (Maryville): Free coffee with purchase

