Cause of massive Lynnwood fire ‘still unknown'

A 3-alarm fire broke out at a Lynnwood apartment building Wednesday night. Photo: Lynnwood Police. (Photo: Custom)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – The cause of a massive Lynnwood fire that displaced 150 people is still unknown after an onsite investigation.

Lynnwood Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives finished their investigation Thursday and determined the fire was non-criminal, but were not able to pinpoint the cause.

The fire, which burned for hours last Wednesday night, destroyed an unoccupied senior living complex that was under construction. In addition, 36 units in the Lynnview Apartments next door are unlivable due to smoke, heat, and water damage.

The site will be turned over to the fire marshal’s office, and building officials will work with the property owners to begin recovery efforts.

Scribner Lake Road will stay closed until the scene is secured, according to a Lynnwood spokesperson.

Snohomish County Public Utility District began restoring power to nearby residents this week, and Tanglewood Apartment residents returned to their units Wednesday morning with power.

