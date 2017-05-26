Cauldron Broths recalls beef broth products

Cauldron Broths is recalling about 5,163 pounds of beef broth products because they didn't undergo federal inspection. (Photo: FSIS) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Bellingham-based Cauldron Soups, which also does business as Cauldron Broths, is recalling about 5,163 pounds of beef broth products because they were produced without federal inspection.

The broth products were produced and packaged between December 21, 2016, and May 22, 2017. The items were shipped to retail locations in Washington state and distributed to consumers nationwide.

The following items are being recalled (click here to view labels):

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “Vital Choice GRASS-FED BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/15/2018, 1/18/2018 and 3/28/2018.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS BEEF BONE BROTH” with best by dates 1/3/18 and 2/15/18.

24-fl. oz. individual plastic pouches containing “CAULDRON BROTHS ORGANIC CAULDRON'S CURE” with best by dates 12/21/18.

1-gal. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 1/30/18.

8-fl. oz. individual plastic containers containing “CAULDRON BROTHS GLACE DE VIANDE” with best by date 3/4/18.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 45953” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions or illnesses from eating the products.

Consumers who have bought these items are urged not to consume them. Either throw them away or return them to the place where they were purchased.

