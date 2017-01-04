Cat helps three escape burning mobile home in Pierce County

(Credit: AP)

SEATTLE -- A cat is being credited with saving three people from a mobile home fire in Pierce County Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said the single-wide mobile home on Pioneer Way west of Buckley had no working smoke detectors. But the cat woke them up.

"They made it out just in time," said East Pierce Fire and Rescue Deputy Marshal Paul Brockwell in a statement. "Smoke was to the floor, and they reported hearing windows breaking as they escaped. The cat saved their lives."

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 40 mph winds made it harder for firefighters to battle the flames. The home is considered a total loss.

Copyright 2016 KING