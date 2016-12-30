Carrie Fisher honored with lightsaber vigil at Seattle Center

People dressed as Star Wars characters and wielded lightsabers, honoring Carrie Fisher at a vigil Friday night. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – About 100 people honored Carrie Fisher with a lightsaber vigil at Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion Friday night.

Half of the crowd came in their Star Wars garb, from stormtroopers to Han Solo and Princess Leia costumes. People brought lightsabers for impromptu duels, and flashlights and glow sticks to light up the night sky.

The Space Needle even joined in, beaming its legacy lights for one hour to a galaxy far, far away.

Fisher died Tuesday days after suffering a heart attack on a plane. She was 60.

Carrie, may the Force be with you.

