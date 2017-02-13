Carnation woman, son seriously hurt in snowmobile crash

(Photo: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Price, Brian, KING)

RONALD, Wash. - A mother and son from Carnation were seriously hurt in a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon.

Karen Mayfield, 50, was riding as a passenger with Benjamin Mayfield, 24, on a rented snowmobile. They lost control and crashed into a tree off Forest Service Rd 4330 near the end of Salmon La Sac Road, according to a statement from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were ejected from the snowmobile. Medics flew them both to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, via air ambulance.

Karen Mayfield has life-threatening injuries. Benjamin Mayfield suffered serious injuries.



