State starts probe into whether Sound Transit hid the true cost of ST3

A Washington State Senate committee held its first hearing Tuesday into claims that Sound Transit deliberately hid the true cost of Sound Transit 3, the $54 billion tax package to expand mass transit in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.

Voters approved the measure last November, but many were shocked by the amount their car tab fees were raised to help pay for ST3.

"The citizens have tabs that are just astronomical," said Sen. Jan Angel. "There was an absolute tsunami of people that had no clue what they had voted for."

Sen. Steve O'Ban said statements by Sound Transit misled some lawmakers into thinking Sound Transit was only seeking $15 billion in new taxing authority, not more.

But Ann McNeil, with Sound Transit Government Relations, insisted "the agency made every attempt to explain what we were seeking from the legislature."

Sound Transit says saying a Public Disclosure Commission report found "No evidence...that members of Sound Transit staff or contract lobbyists deceived or attempted to deceive any legislator regarding any aspect of Sound Transit 3."

The Senate Law and Justice Committee will hold its second hearing on ST3 in Everett on October 5 at 1 p.m.

