Senate committee to consider charges against Sound Transit for misleading public

Sound Transit light rail (Photo: KING)

A state Senate committee announced Monday it’s panel will investigate Sound Transit for misleading the public about the impact of Sound Transit 3 and its tax package.

State Sen. Mike Padden, chair of the Law and Justice Committee, said in a letter that the allegations against Sound Transit were “serious and merit further consideration.”

State Sens. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, and Dino Rossi, R-Sammamish, called for an investigation last week, claiming Sound Transit tried to use an outdated method to calculate car-tab fees, was unclear about how long the project was authorized, and meddled in the ST3 ballot initiative.

“Any time a state agency is alleged to have acted or failed to act in a way that harms the public, the legislature should step in to carefully consider the matter,” wrote Padden, R-Spokane Valley.

Sound Transit said in a statement last week there was “no validity” to Rossi and O’Ban’s allegations, saying the organization was transparent about the cost throughout the campaign process and followed all campaign rules.

Voters approved the $54 billion ST3 tax package last fall. Tax increases will pay to expand mass transit in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties with a range of light rail, commuter rail, and bus connections.

Related: Complete car-tab controversy coverage

In their request, O’Ban and Rossi asked either the Senate Transportation Committee or the Law and Justice Committee to hold hearings on Sound Transit.

Rossi and O’Ban appealed to Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson earlier this year, asking Ferguson to investigate Sound Transit for using an outdated method to calculate car-tab taxes. The attorney general’s office decided not to investigate.

© 2017 KING-TV