Lawmakers investigate alleged Sound Transit campaign violations

It's round two of the State Senate investigation into Sound Transit.



Last week, the Senate Law & Justice Committee held its first investigatory hearing, looking into whether Sound Transit misled the public and the legislature about the cost and impact of the tax package known as Sound Transit 3.

During Thursday's investigative hearing, lawmakers focused on a few other issues.

First, they want to know if Sound Transit violated campaign laws and illegally meddled in the ST3 ballot initiative. They're also looking at whether the agency intentionally used an outdated method to calculate the car-tab fees that left so many drivers feeling sticker shock.

Sound Transit strongly denies the allegations, saying it followed all campaign laws and was completely transparent about all aspects of ST3. You can read Sound Transit's full response to the allegations here.

Sound Transit says this ST3 Revenue Development Timeline shows the efforts the agency took to educate the public about the impact of ST3, long before voters weighed in.

Voters approved the $54 billion ST3 tax package last fall. Sound Transit says the ST3 tax increases will pay to expand mass transit in King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties with a range of light rail, commuter rail, and bus connections.

On Thursday, lawmakers spent more than three hours listening to testimony and asking questions of Sound Transit staff members. The Executive Director of the Transportation Choices Coalition and other transit advocates were also called to testified.

Leading up to the investigatory hearing, Senate Law & Justice Committee members and staff reviwed over 7,000 pages of documents provided by Sound Transit in response to public disclosure requests.

Many of lawmakers' questions on Thursday focused on the relationship between Sound Transit and transit advocacy organizations like the Transportation Choices Coalition.

Sen. Steve O'Ban, R-University Place, also criticized Sound Transit's release of more than 170,000 email addresses of ORCA cardholders to transit advocacy groups that were involved in pro-ST3 election efforts.

Sound Transit has acknowledged the release of those email addresses, but says it was not done intentionally. Instead, the agency says the emails were mistakenly released in response to public disclosure request. The agency says the Sound Transit staffer who filled that request did not realize that ORCA emails were exempt from disclosure.

Much like last week's hearing, Democratic Senators on the committee did not seem to agree with O'Ban's line of questioning. Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, and Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle, both expressed support for Sound Transit when they spoke during the hearing.

So what comes next in this Senate investigation?

The committee could choose to hand its findings over to the state attorney general for further review. Alternatively, lawmakers could opt to address the investigation's findings with new legislation aimed at holding Sound Transit accountable.

