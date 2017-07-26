Car-tab controversy: Why no legislative fix?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
3 dead after vehicle collides with semi in Lynnwood
-
Mexico resort drowning death a mystery for Wisconsin family
-
Fatal semi crash raising questions
-
Suit: Army knew soldier was a threat
-
What the new distracted driving law actually enforces
-
Emergency blood donations needed
-
Driver writes moving statement about fatal accident
-
North Korean defector supports U.S. intervention
-
Boat targeted twice by thieves
-
Justice Dept. rules intensify crackdown
More Stories
-
Car-tab controversy: Legislative efforts for…Jul 26, 2017, 11:01 p.m.
-
3 killed in crash with semi-trailer were high school…Jul 26, 2017, 4:52 a.m.
-
Do you have earthquake insurance for your home?Jul 26, 2017, 8:10 p.m.