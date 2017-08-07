Car strikes two workers in Sammamish

Two workers were struck by a car and suffered injuries Monday morning in Sammamish.



One of the workers had serious injuries after being struck by the car in the 2400 block of 244th Avenue NE, the city of Sammamish said in a news release. The worker was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.



The other worker suffered no significant injuries. The accident closed the street around 8:40 a.m.

