Car slams Kent apartment

A car smashed into the outside staircase of an apartment building in Kent, sending two people to the hospital.
Police are investigating the crash that happened just after midnight on Tuesday.
Officers said the building on Benson Road Southeast is stable and no one was displaced.
No word on the condition of the driver or passenger. However, their injuries did not appear to be life threatening, Puget Sound Fire said.
