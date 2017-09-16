Car plows into crowd at Boise Spectrum (Photo: Tyson White / KTVB)

Boise Police say at least 11 people have been injured after a car went into a crowd at the Boise Spectrum, a complex of movie theaters, shops and restaurants.



It happened shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday during two events at the complex, Cars and Coffee and Rock'N Brews & BBQ.



Boise Police say a driver leaving the car show parking lot crashed into several people who were on the sidewalk.



Six people were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and five went in private vehicles.

In Facebook messages to KING 5's sister station KTVB, Elizabeth Langley wrote "a guy in a gray Porsche Spider was leaving Cars and Coffee, and went to burn out of the car show in front of a crowd along Overland watching the cars all leave. He lost control and drove into the crowd. My husband was nearby. I left the area because I was scared of all the peeling out so close to the crowd. My husband saw people all over the ground."



A crash reconstruction team was working at the scene just after noon.



Boise Police say that while the investigation is ongoing, preliminary information shows that the driver of the Porsche was accelerating rapidly as he left the car show onto eastbound Overland Road, lost control, and ran into the crowd. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.



Eastbound Overland Road remains closed from Entertainment Way to Cole Road.

