Car goes down embankment in Renton

Renton police and fire officials responded early Thursday morning after a car fell down an embankment.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle down a 20 to 30 foot embankment.
The driver was already out of the car walking around with obvious facial injuries, police said, and was taken to the hospital.
A towing company had to lift the car out of the bushes.
Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs