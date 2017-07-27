KING
Close

Car goes down embankment in Renton

A tow truck helped pull the car from the embankment, estimated at 20 to 30 feet.

KING 9:29 AM. PDT July 27, 2017

Renton police and fire officials responded early Thursday morning after a car fell down an embankment.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle down a 20 to 30 foot embankment.

The driver was already out of the car walking around with obvious facial injuries, police said, and was taken to the hospital. 

A towing company had to lift the car out of the bushes. 

Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories