Car goes down embankment in Renton

A tow truck helped rescue this car from an embankment in Renton early Thursday morning. Photo: KING

Renton police and fire officials responded early Thursday morning after a car fell down an embankment.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the vehicle down a 20 to 30 foot embankment.

The driver was already out of the car walking around with obvious facial injuries, police said, and was taken to the hospital.

A towing company had to lift the car out of the bushes.

Police said it's unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

© 2017 KING-TV