Car crashes into SeaTac hotel

A firefighter checks out a car that crashed into SeaTac Hotel

A car crashed into a SeaTac area hotel Wednesday, injuring the driver and damaging the building.

King County Sheriff Sgt. Jason Houck says an ambulance transported the driver to Valley Medical Center.

No one inside the hotel was hurt.

The crash caused damage to the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center at 17620 International Blvd., according to City of SeaTac Building Service Supervisor Mary Kate McGee. But she says no evacuations were necessary.

McGee says the damaged portion of the building will be “shored up” until repairs are made.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

